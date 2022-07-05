Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary SaaS based data authentication, is pleased to announce that it has a Patent pending with the US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") related to its method and system for deployment of an authentication seal in secure digital voting.

The Company was previously granted a patent by the USPTO for its "Method and System for Authentication Seal Deployment in Networked Immutable Transactions", the underlying technology to the current patent application for secure digital voting, shareholder voting, and potentially voting in all aspects.

"The intellectual property we have developed in the realm of secure digital voting is unique and more importantly one of the world's first patent around fast, low latency route to render arbitrary binary records effectively immutable, in that they cannot be forged or altered without detection. This will democratize voting by allowing easy, fast, secure and immutable voting results to be recorded and tabulated in record speed, " said CEO of SoLVBL Kaiser Akbar. "Our authentication seal in secure digital voting will allow people to vote with apps on their digital devices, including their cell phones, confidently and securely, and will assist in mass participation in the electorate by citizens, "added, Kaiser Akbar.

Such functionality opens the door for verifiable voting, whose proof of authenticity can be stored and, or, transmitted alongside the voting record itself. This technology has the power to ensure that low participation or disenfranchisement of voter rights can be a matter of the past.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 20, 2022.

All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

The shareholders elected the following directors for the ensuing year: Khurram Qureshi, Vikas Gupta, Brenda Brown, Musabbir Chowdhury and Alan Rootenberg.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and approved the Company's stock option plan.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary software of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at an unprecedented speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

