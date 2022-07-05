WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' by Gartner in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Finance Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing.

"Driving successful digital transformation continues to be the top priority for CFOs across industries. We believe that WNS is demonstrating a unique ability to help clients build digital-first finance functions which combine domain-centric F&A expertise with advanced analytics and AI-led platforms. We are delighted to be named a 'Leader' in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing, and believe this recognition is a testament to our proven capability to help create digitally-driven, outperforming finance organizations globally," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS' F&A BPM suite of services include Quote-to-Sustain (order-to-cash), Source-to-Pay, Record-to-Report, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), and Risk, Compliance and Governance. With over two decades of experience in collaborating with global CFOs, WNS has the industry expertise, strategic analytics insights, digital transformation frameworks and processes, suite of intelligent technology platforms, and expansive delivery models to build future-ready finance functions. With a global F&A team of more than 11,000 employees, WNS partners with CFO offices across industries to co-create digitally enabled finance functions.

The Magic Quadrant identifies Leaders who execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. With WNS' modular Finance offering, WNS offers an end-to-end transformational F&A service that positions our clients to be future-ready wherever they are in the maturity journey.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2022, WNS had 52,081 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

