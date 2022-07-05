The American Medical Association (AMA) has issued two unique Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes for Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (QMRCP), CPT 0723T and CPT +0724T, otherwise known in the market as MRCP+, which can help clinicians assess patients with diseases of the biliary tree and pancreatic duct. Effective July 1, 2022, the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued appropriate reimbursement for the MRCP+ procedure.

The new Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (QMRCP) which became effective on July 1, 2022, are:

0723T

Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (QMRCP) including data preparation and transmission, interpretation, and report, obtained without diagnostic MRI examination of the same anatomy (e.g., organ, gland, tissue, target structure) during the same session.

0724T

Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (QMRCP) including data preparation and transmission, interpretation, and report, obtained with diagnostic MRI examination of the same anatomy (e.g., organ, gland, tissue, target structure).

CPT 0723T has been assigned to APC 1511 New Technology Level 11, reimbursement range $900-$1000, effective July 1, 2022.

MRCP+ is an image analysis tool that enhances MRCP data to provide visualization and quantitative assessment of the biliary system. This tool reliably measures biliary anatomy, including bile duct diameters as well as total biliary volume. It allows for regional volumetric analysis of the biliary tree, the pancreatic duct, and the gallbladder.

Dr. John M. Vierling, MD, FACP, FAASLD, AGAF, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, states, "Perspectum's MRCP+ analysis advance us from identifying MRCP as being consistent with PSC [Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis] or secondary sclerosing cholangitis in a patient with cholestatic liver tests to mapping the extent and caliber of all intrahepatic and extrahepatic strictures. He adds, "the software will significantly enhance the value of MRCPs and reduce the frequency of equivocal MRCPs that necessitate an ERCP [Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography]."

CPT codes are granted and regulated by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel and are widely used by government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid, along with commercial health plans to describe healthcare services and procedures for reimbursement. The release of these new codes represents a major reimbursement milestone as hospitals and imaging centers across the US will be able to submit claims directly related to the service. Ultimately, these new codes will provide millions of patients access to MRCP+ for noninvasive biliary tract assessment.

Dr. Elizabeth Fagan, Adjunct Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Rush Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, comments, "MRCP+ is the first device to enable objective quantitative measurement of biliary disease. The AMA's issuance of CPT codes for MRCP+ -- and appropriate assignment of reimbursement by CMS -- are significant milestones in the path to providing patients with more precise diagnostics and better liver disease management. MRCP+ is uniquely positioned to improve patient outlook through quantifiable metrics."

Another major MRCP+ milestone took place during the 2022 International Liver Congress in London, England, when it was included in the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Clinical Practice for sclerosing cholangitis. The guidelines reference MRCP+ as "a novel technique to automatically segment biliary anatomy and provide quantitative biliary tree metrics".

About MRCP+

MRCP+ is designed to support physicians in visualizing, evaluating, and reporting biliary structures. It provides quantitative metrics, which may help with diagnosis and management of patients with biliary diseases such as primary sclerosing cholangitis and primary biliary cholangitis. MRCP+ is part of Perspectum's software-as-a-service suite and provides information in easy-to-read reports delivered directly to the healthcare provider.

About Perspectum

Perspectum, a global medical technology company with offices in the U.K., the U.S., the E.U., and Singapore, delivers leading digital technologies that help clinicians provide better care for patients with chronic metabolic disease, multi-organ diseases and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine using advanced imaging and genetics, our vision is to empower patients and clinicians through quantitative assessments of health enabling early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and targeted treatment. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale.

