Acquisition expands TCDI's eDiscovery capabilities and geographic reach into the UK

TCDI, a leading provider of legal services, software and cybersecurity, today announced it completed the acquisition of global professional services firm Aon's eDiscovery practice.

With the closing of the deal, TCDI adds expansive advisory services such as information governance as well as the NOMAD mobile processing platform, PHI/PII detection and post-data-breach support tools.

The colleagues in Aon's eDiscovery practice are joining TCDI and will further strengthen and expand its staff knowledge base and experience in the eDiscovery industry.

"We chose Aon's eDiscovery practice not only because of the strategic benefits to our customers, but because we share very similar business philosophies and values," said TCDI Founder and CEO Bill Johnson. "Our companies were both built and grown with client service and continuous process improvement at the core, and our customers can expect the same high quality of service and expert support as we move forward."

Aon and TCDI will maintain a strong commercial relationship to support ongoing and future client engagements and Aon's broader cyber solutions will continue to enhance client delivery and support.

Trivest Partners, a private investment firm specializing in growth-oriented founder-based businesses, has partnered with TCDI as a minority investor since early 2020 and is involved in this transaction.

About TCDI

TCDI is a leading provider of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services. The company provides a range of user-oriented solutions that include proprietary software (CV Suite), specialized teams of cybersecurity experts, dedicated support teams and scalable document review teams, including TCDI's Military Spouse Managed Review program.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005114/en/

Contacts:

TCDI Elizabeth Wagoner, 336-655-9959, e_wagoner@tcdi.com

Aon Nadine Youssef, +1 833 751 8114, mediainquiries@aon.com