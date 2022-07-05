INR Test Meter Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

With its growing healthcare infrastructure, the United Kingdom is expected to lead Europe's INR test meter market.The Hospital segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032, indicating that there will be positive growth in this industry over time frame as well!

NEWARK, Del., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights, the global INR test meter market was around US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 6.3% over the forecast period, exceeding valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn in 2032.

Patients with coagulopathic aberrations related to pathological conditions have a strong reliance on PT diagnostic platforms. Patients who take warfarin frequently have medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness, including hospitalization, intensive care admissions, and death, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the emerging importance of utilizing point-of-care tests, the market for INT test meters is set to witness high demand during the forecast period (2022-2032). One of the primary factors driving the growth of the INR test mater market is rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders across the globe.

Demand for INR test meters is expected to grow due to increased awareness of these disorders, which will improve diagnostic rates and preventive care management. Further, with favorable government funds and investments for acquiring and installing such medical devices in public healthcare facilities, the demand in the market is projected to surge through 2022 & beyond.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In terms of product, devices held approximately 79.7% of market value share in 2021, owing to their efficacy in delivering positive therapeutic outcomes.

of market value share in 2021, owing to their efficacy in delivering positive therapeutic outcomes. Based on end users, hospitals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. North America is considered as the leading region with a value share of 35.6% in 2021, owing to high lifestyle associated disease cases, and rapid device approvals.

is considered as the leading region with a value share of in 2021, owing to high lifestyle associated disease cases, and rapid device approvals. The U.K. is expected to lead the growth in Europe INR test meter market backed by its development in healthcare infrastructure.

"Growing advancements of digital solutions for medical use is set to propel the sales of the INR test meter market across the globe," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers in the INR test meter market are adopting strategic approaches such as mergers and research activities for revenue growth and product portfolio expansion. Producers are also engaged in several patent expiry mitigation approaches to further provide upgraded product lines, thus establishing a strong geographical outlook.

In November 2021 , CoaguSense Inc. incorporated a novel "Prothrombin Time Home Testing System" connected with MedM remote care platform.

, CoaguSense Inc. incorporated a novel "Prothrombin Time Home Testing System" connected with MedM remote care platform. In May 2021 , Biosynex acquired Avalun to become a European leader in rapid diagnostic testing.

Key Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Lepu Medical Technology( Beijing )Co., Ltd.

)Co., Ltd. ACON Laboratories, Inc.

CoaguSense Inc.

Abbott

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Horiba ABX SAS

Avalun SAS

Key Market Segments Covered in INR Test Meter Industry Research

By Product:

Device

Lancet

Test Strips

By End User:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home care settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the INR test meter market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

The research study is based on the product - (device, lancet, and test strips), by end user (hospitals, speciality clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and home care settings), across seven key regions of the world.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights

4.1. Key Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Porter's Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

5. COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

5.1.1. Current COVID-19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

5.1.2. COVID-19 and Impact Analysis

5.1.2.1. Revenue by Product

5.1.2.2. Revenue by End User

5.1.2.3. Revenue by Region

TOC continued..!

