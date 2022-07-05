- (PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen reports results for the last quarter of its fiscal year tomorrow, and traders will be watching the guidance for the next year, analysts said.
- • B&O has a tough year ahead, with macroeconomic challenges, but with a better operational base than it had in years, analysts at Danske Bank said (buy, DKK 25)
- • The company may guide for flat sales and an EBIT loss, but the outlook has huge uncertainty: Danske
- • Long-term prospects are unchanged, but the company lacks immediate triggers as it faces a revenue decline in the near term, Danske said
- • Fiscal Q4 was likely affected by the Covid lockdowns in China, where B&O gets about 21% of its sales, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 20)
- • Bang & Olufsen has the most promising management and strategy seen in several decades, but the turnaround process keeps on being affected by external factors, Carnegie said
BANG & OLUFSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de