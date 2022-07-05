Xerox has acquired Go Inspire, a UK-based print and digital marketing and communication services provider to grow its global Digital Services presence. Go Inspire serves customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"We're focused on widening the scope of Xerox's Digital Services and Customer Engagement Services," said Darren Cassidy, UK Ireland Managing Director and senior vice president, EMEA Global Document Services at Xerox. "Go Inspire's capabilities will support the transformation of our transactional and direct mail services into multi-channel communications, accelerate growth in EMEA and create new avenues for us to help current and new clients."

"We are thrilled to join the Xerox team and eager to contribute to the growth of Xerox Digital Services," said Patrick Headley, chief executive officer at Go Inspire. "Together with Xerox, we will expand the portfolio of high value services for our expanding client base throughout the UK and beyond."

This acquisition supports Xerox's commitment to expand its Digital Services business and bring innovative solutions to the workplace.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

