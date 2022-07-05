Anzeige
WKN: A0M4X0 ISIN: CNE100000338 Ticker-Symbol: GRV 
Tradegate
05.07.22
16:14 Uhr
1,783 Euro
-0,055
-2,99 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7611,78417:19
1,7601,78316:43
PR Newswire
05.07.2022 | 15:45
Expanding the Global Market, GWM TANK Holds the Brand Conference in Saudi Arabia

BAODING, China, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, the GWM TANK held a brand conference in Saudi Arabia with its two star models, GWM TANK300 and GWM TANK500, which were officially unveiled to global customers.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.