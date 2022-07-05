DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: EVES Consulting GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Ebel Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5685 EUR 4,449.835 EUR 1.5690 EUR 12,983.475 EUR 1.5695 EUR 16,212.935 EUR 1.5700 EUR 15,838.16 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1.5694 EUR 49,484.4050 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-04; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

