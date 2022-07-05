Happiest Minds Technologies recognized as a finalist for Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2022 in Business Applications Power Automate Category

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON, and BENGALURU, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile,' Mindful IT Company, today announced being named a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in the Business Applications Power Automate category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are delighted to be named a finalist in the Business Applications Power Automate category of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. At Happiest Minds, we believe in delivering business outcomes using the right set of technologies and working together with Microsoft has helped us meet our vision. Being one of the earliest adopters of Power Automate, we have successfully conducted 7+ RPIAD workshops with Microsoft and we look forward to building a mutually rewarding relationship going forward."

Dinesh Ramachandran, SVP and Global Alliance Head, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Collaboration has been pivotal to our growth strategy at Happiest Minds. We have been investing in building deep capabilities, service offerings, and solutions spanning Azure Cloud, Internet-of-Things, Power Platform & Security solutions. Our similar aligning efforts offer customers a win-win combination of disruptive innovation from Microsoft's trusted enterprise platform & our demonstrated industry and technology expertise in building innovative and sustainable business solutions."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Happiest Minds Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Business Applications, Power Automate category for its work done at Coca-Cola Bottling United streamlining order processing using Power Automate.

Happiest Minds was recognized in this award category for its innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies to develop a solution for Coca-Cola Bottling United that modernizes and automates order processing, from purchase orders to account payable updates. The digital initiative is closely tied to business goals delivered across multiple aspects:

The agile platform enabled the scaling of the Freestyle Campaign in North America and expanding the solution to Coke Bottlers globally.

and expanding the solution to Coke Bottlers globally. Cost reduction and reduced manual activities that freed up hours for strategic initiatives helping in increased productivity and reduced cost of operations.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards is announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering, and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

