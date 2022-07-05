Novachips added its Express P-series SSDs into International Common Criteria certified products list

SEOUL, South Korea, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novachips announced that its Scalar and Express P-series solid-state drive (SSD) products received International Common Criteria security certification, awarded by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). NIAP is the U.S. representative of the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) which consists of 31 nations and aims to conduct efficient evaluations per the unified security standard.

The certified Scalar and Express P-series SSDs are designed to operate in harsh and rugged environments by selecting industrial-grade components, and its single controller design architecture can achieve lower power consumption, high operating reliability, and immediate data destruction functions to make it as the ideal solution for the aerospace, industrial, military, and other mission-critical applications.

Novachips is providing a security command guidance document with a reference pre-boot authentication image that helps the user and developer to perform or customize the authentication procedure even before user OS boot-up via various interfaces of SATA, USB, or NVMe. These techniques will reduce the cost and time for developing and evaluating new products by eliminating the demand of installing and testing any new 3rd party software and tools to adopt a new interface.

"The Common Criteria certification is a significant milestone that strengthens our leadership in storage device security," said Daniel Kim Novachips CEO. "We're pleased that Scalar and Express P-series products are certified to meet the highest international security standards. Novachips will continue to develop and provide innovative and secure flash device storage to help our customers to build advanced and trusted computing systems."

Pricing and Availability

Certified part number products of Scalar-Series and Express P-series are currently available to ship out to the customers. Please contact sales@novachips.com

About Novachips

Novachips is a leading provider of a broad range of Flash storage processors and storage drives with breakthrough capacity and scalability. Novachips products are built upon the company's unique hardware and firmware architecture, which significantly outpaces the scalability, performance, and reliability of SSDs that use NAND Flash. Founded in 2009, Novachips has headquarters in Pangyo, S. Korea, and a sales office in the US.

