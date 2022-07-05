Internet Of Things Market is Projected To Reach USD 74630 Million By 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Of Things Market is segmented by Type - Perception Technology, Network Technology, Application Technology, by Application - Artificial Intelligence, Connectivity, Networking, Sensing/Sensors, Databases, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global IoT market size is projected to reach USD 74630 million by 2028, from USD 34250 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Iot Market are

The IoT market growth is expected to grow due to increasing access to low-cost, low-power sensor technology, availability of high-speed connectivity, the proliferation of cloud-based software, and the use of data processing and analytics.

The increase in smart city initiatives, the growing number of connected devices, and the emerging 5G network will drive the growth of the market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL IoT MARKET

Organizations around the world are shifting to IoT technology to improve efficiency and serve customers better. A network of sensing units and actuators covered with software and equipment connect the gadgets to collect and store reasonable information. Software programs with machine intelligence capabilities analyze the stored raw data and provide the final information that aids in decision-making. These factors will drive the growth of the IoT market during the forecast period.

The internet of things market will be impacted positively by the continuous innovations in sensor technology. Computing power has increased manifold in the last few years. This has enabled newer applications for mobile connectivity in augmented and virtual reality. Microprocessor advancements have allowed IoT manufacturers to develop smaller, faster, and cheaper sensors for large-scale monitoring and detection. These high-end IoT sensor chips can detect minute changes and operate robots in warehouse environments. However, the market will be impacted in the short term due to the global chip shortage.

Millions of sensors collect, store and analyze data to make intelligent decisions. Making use of large computational power on each sensor can be difficult and an expensive process. Cloud integration is helpful as it aggregates data from all sources. The huge influx of information is transferred from the sensors to the cloud for faster processing, comparison, and deriving meaningful insights. The system can be scaled up as per the user's needs. These things will boost the growth of the IoT market in the coming years.

Connected devices generate massive amounts of data that require tracking in real-time. This brings in the need for advanced data processing and analytics tools such as Big data analytics. The awareness regarding product lifecycle data and real-time information is increasing. The inputs are transmitted across various IoT devices and stored in databases. They enhance the handling and security of the data. Such factors will surge the growth of the IoT market in the upcoming years.

Massive cellular networks like 4G LTE expand the network to hard-to-reach areas. They are easy to deploy, authenticate and support full scalability and capacity upgrades. The cellular infrastructure is being adapted along with 5G rollouts to meet the growing number of connected devices in the IoT ecosystem. This will bolster the demand for the IoT market during the forecast period.

Covid 19 has hurt the global hardware supply and IoT sensors due to a reduction in the workforce and the shutdown of projects across the world. However, as the world transitioned to work-from-home setups this increased the demand for automation and remote management. The emphasis is more on IoT networks for ensuring operational efficiency and saving up costs due to less manpower. Such rapid changes will fuel the growth prospects of the IoT market in the future.

IOT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the networking segment will grow the highest in the IoT market share due to the prominence of remote monitoring solutions and the need for internet-ready devices in businesses.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate in the IoT market share due to the growing adoption of technology, smart city infrastructure, rapid R&D initiatives, and the presence of key players.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Drone Delivery Canada

Matternet

United Parcel

PINC Solutions

DroneScan

Infinium Robotics

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline International

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

AirMap

Uber

