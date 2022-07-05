DJ Metaverse Summit to Accelerate Open Metaverse and Web3 with International Leaders

Paris, France |

Metaverse Summit has announced its official event dates for its 2022 Paris edition as of July 16-17th. Metaverse Summit is an International Convention that celebrates the metaverse's technology and creativity. Metaverse Summit brings together leading metaverse entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and experts to discuss and collaborate on the open metaverse's future.

More than 200 Industry Pioneers Gathered to Discuss the Future of The Open Metaverse

Metaverse Summit provides a venue for cooperation between companies and organizations to foster the development of an open, interoperable and inclusive metaverse, and accelerate their development and deployment through innovative and creative startups and projects.

More than 200 key industry leaders are confirmed to speak at the Metaverse Summit conference including Sebastian Borget (Co-Founder of The Sandbox), Liko Subakti (CEO of Project Seed), Sandy Carter (SVP of Unstoppable Domains), Kevin Oranje (CEO of Interverse), Diego Di Tommaso (COO of Over the Reality), Jonathan Brun (CEO of Lighthouse), Rudy Lee (Zepeto) and many more.

Yingzi Yuan, the founder of Metaverse Summit, commented: "The metaverse has gained tremendous traction during the past years, and is expected to see continuous growth in the upcoming years and beyond. We are here to facilitate the growth of different stakeholders in the industry, to help brands, startups, and corporates find their place and strategy regarding metaverse."

With its 2022 edition, Metaverse Summit will announce a community-driven DAO, which is a decentralized autonomous organization that aims to replace traditional corporate gatekeepers and their captive ecosystems by enabling the community of like-minded individuals to directly participate in the upside from their own efforts. The Metaverse Summit DAO aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of the Open Metaverse Framework, a public utility that all creators and entrepreneurs can use and upon which anyone can build and, most importantly, derive value.

Metaverse Summit: The First Women-Led International Web3 Conference

The Metaverse Summit will help individuals and businesses define their positioning and strategy in the future of technology by bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. Early adoption is essential to creating an equitable Web3 and ensuring women are leading the way.

Supported by French President Emmanuel Macron and centered around women's representation in Web3, Metaverse Summit 2022 aims to promote diversity through the inclusivity of women in the technology and innovation sector. "Web3 is at the same time a need and a potential." said French President Emmanuel Macron, and affirmed that cultural institutions in France should develop an NFT policy and support Web3 innovation. He also mentioned that metaverse and Web3 could be helpful in the promotion of cultural and creative content.

Through the inclusion of women and underrepresented groups who are often relegated to secondary in the technology field, Metaverse Summit is opening the doors of diversity in the Web3 industry. To encourage more females to share, learn, and build, Metaverse Summit is collaborating with H.E.R. DAO and Unstoppable Women Of Web3.

"We are honored to host an international first-ever women-led Metaverse convention and festival in Paris. Web3 adoption is critical to the advancement of women, and Metaverse Summit is thrilled to contribute to this initiative" said Yingzi Yuan, Founder of Metaverse Summit. As a veteran of the gaming and blockchain industry, Yingzi has been working at the intersection of technology and the creative industry. By initiating Metaverse Summit, she aims to highlight the voice of women in the diverse sectors around metaverse.

Metaverse Startup Awards Received 150 Candidates, With Top-Tier Investors as Mentors And Judges

The Global Metaverse Startup Competition is a contest and advisory program to showcase the next generation of Metaverse builders and entrepreneurs. It is the occasion for investors to meet and present metaverse projects with high potential. The startup pitch, judging, and mentoring session will be open to investors who have purchased a Metaverse Summit Investor Pass.

Companies, start-ups, and projects will be presented at the exhibition hall which will provide an opportunity to build connections and find business opportunities.

Investors will have an opportunity to meet the Metaverse Startup Competition winners, providing an opportunity to learn more about metaverse-related innovators and talent, and a space devoted to networking during the conference. An exclusive party will be organized for speakers, sponsors, and investor ticket holders.

The two-day event on July 16-17th 2022 in Paris will be a unique moment for the international community to meet in person, discover new synergies, and develop projects.

About Metaverse Summit

Metaverse Summit gathers entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and experts to explore and build the future of Metaverse together. This year, Metaverse Summit is set to host the first female-founded web3 conference to explore and build Metaverse's future together. The two-day event on July 16th17th, 2022, in Paris will be a unique moment for the international community to meet in person, discover new collaborations, and develop projects. Contact Details

