With economic uncertainty growing, SoCal entrepreneurs seek guidance on expansion, exit plans, ESOP and other strategies to unlock equity in their companies. The expansion further cements FDP's position as the go-to resource for business owners.

Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - As a leading wealth advisory firm in Southern California, FDP Wealth Management today announced a joint working relationship with Ben Julianel and the Navigators Group. The Navigators bring a breadth of experience in financial planning, especially in the area of exit strategies for business owners.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQPxGjlW6bs

FDP holds the opinion the expansion is seen as further cementing FDP's growing popularity in the business owner/entrepreneur marketplace - especially those positioned to capitalize on the $1 Trillion Federal infrastructure bill. With substantial experience in these segments already, the growth move expands FDPs depth in Business Structuring, Exit Strategies, and Financial, Investment and Estate Planning.

"Demand for experienced counsel and guidance from entrepreneurs is increasing right now," informs Mark Chandik, 40-year veteran of the industry and Founder and President of FDP. "Business owners are navigating growth opportunities but also keeping an eye on the impact of inflation on the economy. So, even though construction, infrastructure and supply chain rebuilding are up, all companies need contingencies in place to weather a possible storm ahead. This move gives our team the full bandwidth to provide that, not just to current clients but also prospective clients looking for a higher level of advice and expertise."

Julianel and the Navigators Group, already well established in Orange County, have been helping small business owners for over a decade to position their companies for transition and develop exit strategies.

"Joining forces with FDP lets us do what we're best at," says Julianel. "Being able to provide a five-star level of service and advice to privately held company owners is the goal. That means looking out for the long-term benefit of both the owners and their employees. Mark & FDP have a great reputation and strong market presence which makes this a great fit for us."

Julianel is joined by financial strategists Grason Lanz and Dylan Costello. The team is highly credentialed, including Series 7 and 66 securities registrations, California Life & Health Insurance licenses, and Variable Life & Annuity licenses. Each is a Registered Representative and Investment Advisor Representative of Valmark Securities and Valmark Advisors respectively.

About FDP Wealth Management:

FDP serves as Chief Prosperity Officer® for high net-worth clients, their businesses, families, and foundations. Services include guidance on business ownership, executive compensation and retirement plans; financial planning; asset management; insurance; and estate planning.

Contact:

Calvin Chu, Customer Relations

FDP Wealth Management

949-855-4337

https://www.fdpwm.com/

Investment Advisory Services offered through FDP Wealth Management, LLC, a state Registered Investment Adviser and Valmark Advisers, Inc a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. 130 Springside Drive Suite 300 Akron, OH 44333-2431 800.765.5201 FDP Wealth Management, LLC and The Navigators Groups are a separate entities from Valmark Securities and Valmark Advisers, Inc. FDP Wealth Management, LLC, Valmark Securities, Inc. and their representatives do not offer tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax and/or legal professional regarding your individual circumstances. CA Insurance License #0675533/0H92100

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129848