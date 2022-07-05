DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

5 July 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 July 2022 for the following Directors at 110.47 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 5 July Total cumulative disclosable interest held 2022 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 18,104 247,821 Sara Akbar Non-executive 4,526 63,543 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 4,526 83,967,479 Director Matthias Bichsel Non-executive 4,526 63,543 Director David Davies Non-executive 4,526 84,891 Director Francesca di Non-executive 4,526 56,119 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

