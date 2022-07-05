Prominent Spain Brokerage Acquires Nova Mallorca Real Estate Agency

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage network is pleased to announce, that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain has acquired Nova Mallorca Real Estate, Palma de Mallorca's leading real estate company since 1969. This addition marks the brand's continued growth throughout Europe.

Formerly, Nova Mallorca Real Estate Agency, the brokerage will now operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca under the leadership of Jorge Forteza, serving as CEO and Co-Owner. Bringing more than 50 years of industry experience to the brand, the company will serve the luxury and residential market of Balearic Islands.

"Joining forces with one of the most renowned names in business and in real estate, we could not be prouder to now be operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca," said Jorge Forteza, CEO and Co-Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca. "This business initiative will allow us to provide an added level of international exposure to our clients and listings."

"Mallorca and its neighboring islands have long been favorite investment and vacation markets for many decades," said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "We are excited to welcome Jorge and his team to the brand, instantaneously connecting them to more than 50,000 real estate professionals around the globe. The opportunities for current and future clients will be endless!"

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' active referral and relocation networks, and its "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca has offices located in the Palma de Mallorca Metropolitan Area as well as in the prestigious Puerto Portals and is made up of over 20 multi-lingual real estate professionals with decades of experience.

"The luxury and residential real estate market in Spain are seeing strong demand," said Bruno Rabassa, Partner and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain. "People want, more than ever, to spend their time efficiently and live the life they want. Spain has a lot to offer to both locals, foreigners, and remote workers. With the demand, it was important our next business move was to align with the right team and Jorge and his agents will flawlessly serve the clients in this respected market."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca

Formerly Nova Mallorca Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca has long been an undeniable leader in the market and is well known for its impeccable professional history and complete transparency and honesty. Made up of more than 20 multi-lingual experts with years of experience in the industry, the company has 2 offices on the island and serves the luxury and residential markets of Balearic Islands.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain

Formerly, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA, this real estate agency was founded in 2012 by CEO Bruno Rabassa. The Rabassa family has been involved in the development of real estate as Petrus Grupo Inmobiliario since 1964. Expansion plans with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services led them to acquire VA Property in Marbella in 2020 which they have since operated as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Marbella.

This operation is part of the company's strategic plan to have offices all along the Spanish Mediterranean coast, in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, to lead the Spanish market in the next 10 years.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

