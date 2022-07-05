Study shows ilofotase alfa protects against ischemia-reperfusion induced acute kidney injury in rodents through the activation of adenosine receptors and the metabolism of extracellular adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a pro-inflammatory molecule

AM-Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced new data indicating that ilofotase alfa protects against ischemia-reperfusion induced acute kidney injury (AKI) has been published in the journal, Frontiers in Medicine-Nephrology. The study shows that ilofotase alfa protects the kidney through the activation of adenosine receptors in both rats and mice following ischemia reperfusion induced AKI. The publication is available now online at https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2022.931293/abstract.

This study provides further insight into the mechanism of action of ilofotase alfa, showing that adenosine receptor signaling plays a role in the activity of the drug by restoring homeostasis through conversion of extracellular ATP into adenosine activating anti-inflammatory adenosine receptor signaling in common AKI animal models. The 1000 U/Kg dose tested in this study is, comparable to the dose currently being tested in the global phase III pivotal study of ilofotase alfa for the treatment of sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI).

"We are very encouraged by the findings of this study, as these data further validate the role of ilofotase alfa in protecting the kidney during episodes of acute kidney injury," said Maarten Kraan, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of AM-Pharma. "The results reported by the esteemed authors of this publication show that augmentation of adenosine signaling is a key component of the mechanism of action of ilofotase alfa in rodent ischemia-reperfusion induced AKI and provide additional evidence of the potential of ilofotase alfa as a treatment option for AKI."

About Ilofotase Alfa

Ilofotase alfa is a proprietary recombinant alkaline phosphatase, constructed from two human isoforms of alkaline phosphatase, that in multiple clinical trials was shown to be stable and highly active. The recombinant enzyme displays exquisite activity towards dephosphorylating and detoxifying damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) and pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) such as lipopolysaccharide (LPS), ATP, ADP and other extracellular substrates that drive acute inflammation, coagulation and microvascular ischemia found in kidney following sepsis or ischemia-induced damage. Research has shown that ATP dephosphorylation has a double effect in protecting against kidney injury. When the pro-inflammatory ATP is dephosphorylated, the resulting adenosine further reduces inflammation through the activation of the immunosuppressive adenosine A2a receptor pathway.

About AM-Pharma

AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary compound, ilofotase alfa, has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals. Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com.

