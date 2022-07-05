The Business Research Company: Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Growth Rate Reaches Almost 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company's Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The distributed fiber optic sensor market consists of sales of fiber optic sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to strain, temperature, and acoustic perturbations along with the performance of optical fiber networks. The distributed fiber optic sensors are generally used in high voltage electricity regions and are designed to withstand high temperatures. These are deployed to the high electromagnetic zone where electronic sensors cannot operate.

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $1.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The global distributed fiber optic sensors market size is expected to grow to $1.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Request a free sample of the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report

Oil & Gas Industry Drives Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Growth

The increase in consumption of oil and gas is driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Oil and gas are products that are made by vaporizing and cracking petroleum distillates. The increased consumption of oil and gas can be fulfilled by exploration and drilling activities thereby leading to demand the fiber optic sensors for these activities. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian Government export promotion agency, the consumption of petroleum products increased by 4.5% to 213.69 million metric tons in 2020. Therefore, the increase in consumption of oil and gas is promoting the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Overview

TBRC's global distributed fiber optic sensor market report is segmented -

By Type: Single-Mode, Multimode By Technology: Brillouin Scattering, Raman Scattering, Rayleigh Scattering By Application: Strain Sensing, Temperature Sensing, Acoustic/Vibration Sensing, Pressure Sensing, Others By End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security, Industrial, Civil Engineering

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Industry

Major players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market are AFL, AP Sensing GmbH, Baker Hughes Inc., Bandweaver, Brugg Kable AG, Fotech Solutions Ltd., Future Fiber Technologies Ltd., Halliburton, LIOS Technology GmbH, Luna Innovations Incorporated, OFS, Omnisens, Qinetiq Group PLC, Schlumberger Limited, Tendeka Group, Weatherford International, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

In December 2019, Terna S.p.A., an Italy-based transmission operator company acquired a 90% stake in Brugg Kabel AG for $14.40 million. Through this acquisition, Terna will be able to acquire a center of excellence for research, development, and testing of one of the TSO's fundamental technologies, subterranean cables. Brugg Kabel AG is Switzerland-based a leading developer, and manufacturer of engineered fiber optic sensing cable systems.

See more on the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022 - By Product Type (Velocity Transducers, Electrodynamics, Accelerometers, Non-Contact Displacement Transducer), By Material (Doped Silicon, Quartz, Piezoelectric Ceramics), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Strain Gauge, Variable Capacitance, Optical), By End-User (Aerospace, Coal And Quarry, Oil And Gas, Medical And Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Consumer Electronics) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pressure Sensor Global Market Report 2022 - By Product Type (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor, Differential Pressure Sensor), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant Solid-State, Electromagnetic, Optical, Piezoelectric), By Output (Analog, Digital), By Sensor Type (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2022 - By Product Type (Single-mode Cable, Multi-mode Cable), By Application (Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, BFSI, Medical, Imaging, Railway), By Type (Glass Optical Fiber, Plastic Optical Fiber) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg