The "The European Market for Outdoor Furniture" report

This report analyses the following topics:

Current market size and production of outdoor furniture in Europe

Market development and forecasts up to 2023

International trade and major trading partners

Destination segments: contract projects and retail residential use

Product segmentation and materials: upholstered and non-upholstered lounge seating, tables and chairs, other outdoor furniture, emerging categories, finishings/materials

Business performance by country: macroeconomic indicators, demand divers, and outdoor furniture sector figures

Competitive system: Leading manufacturing companies of outdoor furniture and market share

Distribution: distribution channels, and e-commerce

STRUCTURE OF THE REPORT

MARKET OVERVIEW

The first part of the study shows the main sector figures of the European Outdoor furniture industry, the market evolution, and figures by country, with basic data for production, Consumption, Imports, and Exports for the time series 2016-2021, the supply chain disruptions and the effects on prices.

Outdoor furniture market forecasts in Europe and by the considered countries are provided for 2022 and 2023.

The outdoor furniture consumption is broken down by destination segment (contract and retail), by kind of product (upholstered sofas, benches, sun loungers, chairs, tables, other) and by material (steel/iron, aluminum, wood/rattan/bamboo, plastic, rope, other).

The international trade of outdoor furniture and market openness are analysed through data for exports of outdoor furniture, with incidence on production, data for imports of outdoor furniture, with incidence on consumption, and trading partners for the considered countries.

COUNTRY ANALYSIS

For Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom the study provides basic outdoor furniture data, socio-economic indicators, and population by dwelling type.

DISTRIBUTION

Outdoor furniture market by distribution channel (Furniture retailers, Furniture chains, DIY Hypermarkets Dept. Stores, Garden Centers, E-commerce, Direct sales) is provided for Europe and for France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

PRODUCTS CONSIDERED: upholstered and non-upholstered lounge seating, tables and chairs, and other outdoor furniture.

GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE: Europe with a focus Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY: Notes, Companies analyzed, Geographical definition, Considered Products, Materials and Distribution channels

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Figures at a glance

1. OVERVIEW OF THE OUTDOOR FURNITURE MARKET IN EUROPE

1.1 Market evolution and figures by considered countries

Basic data: Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports of outdoor furniture in Europe, 2016-2021

Outdoor Furniture and furniture sector: consumption trend comparison

Production, exports, imports and consumption of outdoor furniture by country

1.2 Contract and retail segments

Outdoor furniture market by segment of destination

1.3 Products and materials

Outdoor furniture consumption by product segment

Outdoor furniture consumption by material

1.4 Supply chain disruptions and effects on list prices

Trend in furniture prices in Europe

1.5 Outdoor furniture market forecasts in Europe and by country for 2022 and 2023

Outdoor furniture consumption by country. Forecasts, 2022-2023

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY:

2.1 Production, consumption and international trade of outdoor furniture

2.2 Socio-economic indicators

2.3 Population by dwelling type

3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

3.1 Exports of outdoor furniture from Europe

Outdoor furniture exports and incidence on production

3.2 Imports of outdoor furniture to Europe

Outdoor furniture imports and incidence on consumption

3.3 International trade by considered country

Exports of outdoor furniture, incidence on production and countries of destination

Imports of outdoor furniture and incidence on consumption and countries of origin

4. COMPETITION: Leading manufacturers of outdoor furniture in Europe

4.1 Leading outdoor furniture groups and market shares

Brands operating in the market according to business specialization

Expanding share of non-specialist brands

4.2 Total sales of outdoor furniture

Sector concentration

Total revenues in a sample of leading outdoor furniture companies

Estimated revenues in the contract and in the retail segment

4.3 Outdoor furniture companies: Market shares by country

Estimated revenues in a sample of companies for Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK

4.4 Company profiles

5. DISTRIBUTION OF OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Outdoor furniture market by distribution channel

APPENDIX: List of Mentioned Companies

Companies Mentioned

Cane-Line

Dedon

EMU

Fermob

Fischer Mobel

Fuera Dentro

Grand Soleil Igap

Grosfillex

Hartman

Keter UK

Kettal

Kettler

Lafuma Mobilier

Maze Rattan

Nardi

Paola Lenti

Progarden-IPAE

Royal Botania

Scancom International

Sieger

Stern

Talenti

Tribu

Vitra

Vondom

