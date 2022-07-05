Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Leader in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Report in Managed Hosting & Managed Services for the U.S. Public Sector

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 05, 2022(NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has been recognized as a leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Report in Managed Hosting & Managed Services for the U.S. Public Sector.



"Rackspace Technology research) shows that one of the largest concerns by IT leads all over the world is the scarcity of technology talent. Rackspace brings its armies of certified and experienced technologists to help serve them through fully managed public and private cloud services including end-to-end cloud and data transformation services," said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. "ISG's recognition of our leadership in this important role is quite an honor."

ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm and the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant reports, provide valuable insights to enterprise buyers on the strengths, competitive differentiators and unique selling points of leading service providers serving each market.



The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services and Solutions report for the U.S. Public Sector finds the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic is only the most well-known trend affecting IT operations. Increased cybersecurity threats, a growing need for edge computing, staff shortages and server systems reaching end of life are also changing public-sector IT needs. For many agencies, the answer is to shift more IT functions to cloud service providers.

"Service providers are often better able to support special IT needs because they can hire one expert to serve multiple clients," said Jan Erik Aase, partner, and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services and Solutions report for the U.S. Public Sector evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across two quadrants: Managed Services and Managed Hosting.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this?webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

