The Business Reseach Company: Western Europe accounts for the largest Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Share

The Business Research Company's lactose-free infant formula market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Europe was the largest region in the lactose-free infant formula market in 2021. The regions covered in the global lactose-free infant formula market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global lactose-free infant formula market size is expected to grow from $13.34 billion in 2021 to $14.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global lactose-free infant formula market size is expected to grow to $22.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Request a free sample of the Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Report

Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Segmentation

The lactose-free infant formula market consists of sales of lactose-free infant formula products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for infants with lactose intolerance. This report covers the market:

By Type: Milk Infant Formula, Non-Milk Infant Formula By Indication: Starting Formula, Specialized Formula, Follow-On Formula By Application: Premature, Babies with Galactosemia, Infants with Cow Milk Protein Allergies, Others By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others

Lactose-Free Infant Formula Industry Drivers

The rising incidences of lactose intolerance are expected to propel lactose-free infant formula market growth. Lactose intolerance occurs when people cannot fully digest the lactose present in the milk leading to various health problems such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Lactose intolerant infants are required to take lactose-free infant formula to fulfill their nutrition requirements. For instance, according to an article published by The Times of India, an Indian daily newspaper and digital news media, as of May 2020, 60% of Indians were suffering from milk intolerance. Therefore, the rising incidence of lactose intolerance among infants is driving the lactose-free infant formula market.

Lactose-Free Infant Formula Competitive Landscape

Major players in the lactose-free infant formula market are Nestle S.A, Valio Ltd, Danone S.A, Abbott, Silverson, Gimme the Good Stuff, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Gerber, HiPP International, Vermont Organics, Perrigo Company plc, Earth's Best, Nutricia, Dana Dairy Group, and Nurture Inc.

See more on the Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Food Intolerance Products Global Market Report 2022 - By Product Type (Diabetic Food, Gluten-free Food, Lactose-free Food), By Type (Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Dairy and Dairy Alternatives, Meat and Seafood Products), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Baby Food Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Ready to Feed Baby Food), By Category (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Dairy Alternatives Market 2022 - By Product Type (Non-Dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurts, Ice Cream), By Source (Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg