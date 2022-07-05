Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski Security Launches Cyber Fusion Center in Spain to Address Rising Cyber Threats



05.07.2022 / 17:45



Opening of the new Madrid-based Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) follows four years of rapid European growth for Kudelski Security and rising customer demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, July 5, 2022 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the launch of a Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) in Madrid, Spain, led by an experienced team of specialized threat detection analysts and cyber response consultants. The additional CFC will amplify the reach and impact of the existing Cyber Fusion Centers based in Switzerland and the U.S., as well as provide a springboard for further growth in the European market. The move follows four years of rapid European growth for Kudelski Security and a rise in customer demand for the company's unique approach to Managed Detection and Response (MDR). In 2017 Kudelski Security relaunched its cyber fusion center strategy, building a MDR platform from the ground up to deliver more meaningful outcomes for clients. The core value, as recognized by clients and industry analysts, is driven by contextualized threat detection tailored to the client's business, combined with a mix of proprietary and commercial technologies to monitor and disrupt attacks at progressively earlier stages. "Since relaunching our CFC-based offerings and focusing on advanced MDR services, we have realized rapid and meaningful growth that has propelled our expansion across Europe and in the United States," said Andrew Howard, chief executive officer for Kudelski Security. "As we've grown, we continued to add cyber fusion centers. This allows us to hire cyber specialists closer to the client, providing local language and time zone advantages that improve our responsiveness." The Madrid CFC is located in an existing Kudelski Group office and reinforces Kudelski Security's 24/7 MDR service that delivers broader visibility into threats and security gaps across IT, cloud, endpoints, and Operational Technology/ICS environments. In April 2022, the business launched MDR ONE, a turnkey solution, most suitable for cloud forward organizations who want the security-related outcomes of MDR with faster time to value and no upfront cost. "Every month, increasing numbers of enterprises across Europe entrust us to protect their business and brand," said Carlos Alvarez, director of the Madrid CFC. "We are a growing company that thrives on innovation and are delighted that Spain is the site of our latest Cyber Fusion Center, not least because of the rich source of cybersecurity talent that the country is celebrated for." Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for excellence and was recently recognized in Forrester's Now Tech: European Managed Security Service Providers, Q1 2022 and in the Gartner Market guide for Managed Security Services (March 2022). Kudelski Security has also been recognized for five consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services (2017-2021)" For more information about Kudelski Security's Managed Detection and Response Services, visit: https://kudelskisecurity.com/solutions/by-capability/managed-detection-and-response/. About Kudelski Security Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com. Media Contact Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 647 61 71 cedric.alber@nagra.com

End of Media Release

