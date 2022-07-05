Regulatory News:

The awards ceremony for the 13th Grands Prix de la Transparence, which are now called the Transparency Awards, was held on Monday July 4, 2022. For the sixth consecutive year, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was recognized for the quality of its financial and sustainability reporting, winning the award for best general meeting brochure.

Mercialys has a longstanding commitment to clear, reliable and informative communication. A number of different stakes need to be reconciled, faced with a growing range of diverse stakeholders, who now include not only financial market-related stakeholders, but also company employees and clients. The subjects to be presented go way beyond financial issues and must provide insights into Corporate Social Responsibility aspects in particular.

Mercialys draws specifically on the criteria from the Transparency Awards to ensure that its strategic, operational and financial messages are effectively aligned with market best practices.

Following its 2021 award for best universal registration document, Mercialys received the 2022 award for best general meeting brochure. This award recognizes the efforts made by the Company's teams to enable shareholders to effectively master the elements required for their general meeting voting decisions, supporting their participation in the Company's life.

In addition to this award, Mercialys was nominated in 2022 for the "Grand Prix All Categories" award, as well as in the "Grand Prix Mid 60", "ESG Information" and "CAC Mid 60" categories. These nominations, which recognize the top three companies from the SBF 120, highlight Mercialys' global approach to supporting its relationship built around confidence and trust with all of its stakeholders.

About the Transparency Awards:

The Transparency Awards are based on a methodology defined by an independent scientific committee, which ensures that the rankings are neutral and fair. This methodology is certified by Bureau Veritas. The panel reviewed includes 126 companies and three public reporting documents, which are audited with 257 objective and public criteria. In total, more than 80,000 items of data were collected and analyzed.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,134 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021.

