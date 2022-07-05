Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:
- 206 409 shares
- €56 632.9
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518
From January 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2022 the following transactions were executed:
- 1 255 purchase transactions
- 1 239 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 1 064 207 shares and €3 950 160 on purchase
- 954 481 shares and €3 514 277 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: Euronext Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
