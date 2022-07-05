Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:

206 409 shares

€56 632.9

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518

From January 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2022 the following transactions were executed:

1 255 purchase transactions

1 239 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

1 064 207 shares and €3 950 160 on purchase

954 481 shares and €3 514 277 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: Euronext Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

