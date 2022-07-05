Hosted by the Indonesian Naval Hydro-Oceanography Center (Pushidrosal), the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) held its Hydrographic Services and Standards Committee Meeting (HSSC-14) from 16-19 May 2022 in Bali where the chairman of the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), (Mr Graham Evans), was presented with a token of appreciation by the Indonesian Chief Hydrographer Vice Admiral Nurhidayat. The personalised plaque was granted to ICPC due to its support and advice related to submarine cable route planning, installation, and maintenance best practices. On behalf of the global organisation that is dedicated to the sharing of information for the common interest of all seabed users, the plaque was graciously accepted by the ICPC.

Pictured from left to right: Captain Oke Dwiyana (Head Charting Division); Graham Evans (ICPC Chairman); Vice Admiral Nurhidayat (Indonesia Chief Hydrographer); Commodore Dyan Primana S (Assistance of Survey and Charting Operations); and Captain Fajar Rusdianto (Assistance of International Cooperation and Maritime Delimitation) (Photo: Business Wire)

ICPC advice and support had been provided at the request of Pushidrosal by way of an informative workshop that was led by Mr Evans from EGS Survey Group, and supported by Ms Geraldine Le Meur from SubCom, that was virtually-held on 4 March 2022. The workshop focused on enquiries raised by Pushidrosal and Indonesian Government stakeholders that were related to submarine cable industry best practices for both telecommunications and power cables within the context of both Indonesia's development of submarine cable infrastructure to support the developing digital economy across the vast Indonesian Archipelago. How best practices aligned with the importance of Indonesian Marine Spatial Planning objectives were also discussed.

About the ICPC. The ICPC is the world's premier submarine cable protection organisation. It was formed in 1958 to promote the protection of submarine cables against human-made and natural hazards. It provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal, and environmental information about submarine cables and engages with stakeholders and governments globally to promote submarine cable protection. The ICPC has over 185 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments. For further information about the ICPC, see www.iscpc.org and www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/. If interested in joining the ICPC, click on the following link.

Earlier this year, the ICPC published 'Government Best Practices for Protecting and Promoting Resilience of Submarine Telecommunications Cables' to assist governments in developing laws, policies, and practices to foster the development and protection of submarine telecommunications cables, the infrastructure of the internet. The full document may be found here.

