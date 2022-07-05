Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag" und niemand weiß es...
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
05.07.22
17:15 Uhr
13,050 Euro
-0,500
-3,69 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,44014,14520:07
05.07.2022 | 19:53
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Exercise of Rights and oversubscription by Millicom (Tigo) Directors and Executives

Exerciseof Rights and oversubscription by Millicom (Tigo)Directors and Executives

Luxembourg, July5, 2022 - On May 18, 2022, MillicomInternational Cellular S.A.") announced the terms of its rights offering. On May 23, 2022, in accordance with the terms of the rights offering, on the basis of their prior share ownership, Millicom's Directors and Executives received, in aggregate, 537,222 rights to acquire additional shares.

During the subscription period, from and including May 27, 2022 up to and including June 13, 2022, Millicom Directors and Executives exercised, in aggregate 526,140 of their rights.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO and Tigo Business brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • Exercise of Rights and oversubscription by Millicom (Tigo) Directors and Executives (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e006e953-3824-4e3e-81b7-0fa5f18f2b88)

