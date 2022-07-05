MDB Capital Holdings Appoints Susanne Meline to Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a privately held Public Venture Capital platform with the objective of revolutionizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced the appointment of Susanne L. Meline as Lead Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

"We could not be more excited and fortunate to have a shareholder with Susanne's depth of experience join our Board, as we look to transform how compelling technologies and companies are financed and commercialized," said Christopher Marlett, MDB Capital Holdings CEO and Chairman.

Ms. Meline is a specialist in both finance and law, having worked for many years with both public and privately held companies in all stages of their life cycles. She has held positions as a lawyer, investment banker, board member and investor.

Ms. Meline co-founded Francis Capital Management, a value-based investment advisor, which specializes in small cap stocks. Prior to Francis Capital, she was an investment banker with Houlihan Lokey, a global investment bank serving corporations, institutions, and governments. She also was an attorney in the corporate group of Jones Day, an international law firm that provides legal advisory services across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions.

Ms. Meline is a Certified Director through the UCLA Anderson School of Management, a Board Leadership Fellow for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and holds a CERT Certificate in CyberSecurity Oversight from the NACD and Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute. Ms. Meline is an active speaker and content provider for NASDAQ's Center for Board Excellence, NACD Director Education Conferences, UCLA Anderson School of Management, and the Small Cap Institute. She is also an advocate and resource for aspiring women directors through the Athena Alliance and the 50/50 Women on Boards organization.

Ms. Meline earned a B.A from the University of California, Los Angeles and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She currently serves as an independent director of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) and Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), and previously served on the boards of Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS), Finomial Corporation (private), and Catalysis Offshore, Ltd. (private).

"I look forward to leveraging my service on multiple boards, 20-plus years of experience at a small-cap focused investment advisor, as well as my work as a lawyer and investment banker to have a direct and meaningful impact on creating shareholder value at MDB, as well as all the companies we have the opportunity to found or fund through the platform," said Ms. Meline.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc. ("Patentvest'), and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. ("Invizyne'). MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance our investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

