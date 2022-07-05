Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Sale of Jupiter, FL Office Building

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it sold its Jupiter, FL office building on July 1, 2022. The 60,000 SF building was leased to a single tenant with a lease expiration date of March 10, 2023.

Gladstone Commercial realized gross proceeds of $19.0 million and a gain on carrying value of approximately $8.1 million, resulting in a leveraged internal rate of return of approximately 18%. Gladstone Commercial bought the building in 2012 for $15.5 million with a 10+ year lease in place to the single tenant.

"While marketing the building we received a very attractive offer, which highlights the quality of our assets," stated EJ Wislar, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "Completing this transaction maximizes value at the property and will allow us to re-deploy the capital into industrial product."

"Colliers did a great job in bringing this together," added Greg Yayac, Senior Asset Manager of Gladstone Commercial. "We are pleased with the strong outcome and the value created for our shareholders."

"This sale is in keeping with our strategic capital recycling plan" said Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2022, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 131 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.4 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

EJ Wislar

Senior Vice President

(703) 462-1027

EJ.Wislar@gladstonecompanies.com

Greg Yayac

Senior Asset Manager

(703) 287-5912

Gregory.Yayac@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Buzz Cooper

President - Gladstone Commercial Corp.

(703) 287-5815

Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

