VISEO, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation services and Warp Japan (Warp), a boutique digital agency specializes in helping Japanese and International brands with their digital strategy, have announced a tie-up to grow its reach in Japan.

The acquisition enables VISEO to accelerate its reach by leveraging Warp's proven capabilities in the digital services space. It provides digital marketing, content creation, interactive installation, design and development for web, mobile and e-commerce websites. On the other hand, VISEO delivers end-to-end guidance for IT services, ranging from application development, system integration to digital solutions, and capture opportunities across industries. The synergies created will further strengthen VISEO's capabilities in Japan and in the entire Asian Pacific Japan region.

Nao Sato, CEO of Warp, says, "We're excited by VISEO's strategy and plans to grow their digital transformation and optimization capabilities across the Asia Pacific and Japan. Joining VISEO presents a strategic opportunity for us to drive the acceleration of digital solutions across a variety of industries."

With VISEO's global presence and a 20-year strong foothold in the IT consulting firm, VISEO supports companies that need to reinvent themselves by taking advantage of technological opportunities making them more efficient.

"We are delighted to have Warp Japan coming onboard our VISEO family. This acquisition helps accelerate our expansion in Japan. It also provides a greater value for our clients in the Asia Pacific Japan region through building an innovation ecosystem for technology players, to augment our service portfolio and give our clients access to agility plus innovation across the region." says Olivier Dhonte, Chairman of VISEO Group.

About Warp Japan

Warp Japan is a boutique digital agency based in Tokyo, specializes in Japanese and International brands with their digital strategy. With a team of international and skillful in-house experts who are passionate about new technologies and eager to create the perfect digital content for its clients. Warp Japan has helped endless international brands engage with their target audience by humanizing the way they present themselves and how they speak to their consumers.

About VISEO

VISEO is a global IT consulting firm specializing in assisting its clients with their IT and digital transformation. VISEO uses technology as a powerful lever of transformation and innovation to help its clients take advantage of digital opportunities, address new usages and compete with new players who change the rules of the game. With more than 2,500 employees across five continents, VISEO combines agility and complementarity of its areas of expertise design of new products and services, digitization of business processes, data valuation, digital assets development making digital a real lever of competitiveness and performance.

