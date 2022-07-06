The central Asian nation went from 4 MW of grid-connected solar to 104 MW in just 12 months and Total Eren's latest announcement indicates an ambitious national goal of adding 12 GW of renewables this decade may not be so fanciful.Uzbekistan's solar revolution has continued with the commissioning of a 100 MWac project by French developer Total Eren near Samarkand. The last set of figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency indicated the central Asian nation soared from just 4 MW of grid connected solar capacity at the end of 2020 to 104 MW a year later. The project announced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...