Saniona AB: Saniona CEO Thomas Feldthus and board member Carl Johan Sundberg purchase Saniona shares in the open market

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors have purchased 240,221 shares of the company in the open market for a total value of approximately SEK 0.9 million.



Saniona CEO Thomas Feldthus bought 200,221 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 785,683. Saniona board member Carl Johan Sundberg bought 40,000 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 142,128. All transactions have been made in the open market during the period from July 1 to July 5, 2022.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, CEO, +45 22109957; thomas.feldthus@saniona.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST onJuly 6, 2022.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to leverage its ion channel targeting expertise to discover, develop and deliver innovative rare disease treatments. The company's most advanced product candidate, Tesomet, has been progressed into mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona's proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly owned ion channel modulators, SAN711, SAN903. SAN711 has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is positioned for the treatment of neuropathic pain conditions; SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic, and hematological disorders. Saniona is based in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

