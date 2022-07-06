The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.07.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.07.2022Aktien1 CA15643T4046 Centurion Minerals Ltd.2 US83587W2052 SOS Ltd. ADR3 FI4000523675 SRV Yhtioet Oyj4 FI4000519228 WithSecure Corp.Anleihen1 XS2474218661 Mumbai International Airport Ltd.2 XS2474199697 Mumbai International Airport Ltd.3 XS2341038656 AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.4 XS2342248593 AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.5 XS2194361494 Agile Group Holdings Ltd.6 XS2343627712 Agile Group Holdings Ltd.7 XS2243948457 Amipeace Ltd.8 XS2390145006 Amipeace Ltd.9 XS2471135926 Bank of China Ltd.[Macau Branch]10 XS1737621604 Bank of Chongqing Co. Ltd.11 XS2455213590 Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. [Hong Kong Branch]12 XS2179842898 Blue Bright Ltd.13 XS2284243586 Blue Bright Ltd.14 XS2102904864 CCCI Treasure Ltd.15 XS2102905168 CCCI Treasure Ltd.16 XS2413634572 CCTHK 2021 Ltd.17 XS2416645203 CCTHK 2021 Ltd.18 USC23264AK75 CDP Financial Inc.19 XS2281795075 China Cinda [2020] I Management Ltd.20 XS2431453336 China Construction Bank Corp.21 XS2479371028 China Construction Bank Corp. [London Branch]22 XS0852986313 China Overseas Finance [Cayman] V Ltd.23 XS2454321519 CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Ltd.24 XS2109790001 CITIC Ltd.25 XS1788513734 CNAC [HK] Finbridge Co. Ltd.26 XS1788514039 CNAC [HK] Finbridge Co. Ltd.27 XS2011969735 CNAC [HK] Finbridge Co. Ltd.28 XS2226808082 CNAC [HK] Finbridge Co. Ltd.29 XS2180875077 COSL Singapore Capital Ltd.30 US22411WAD83 CPPIB Capital Inc.31 US22411WAM82 CPPIB Capital Inc.32 US22411WAK27 CPPIB Capital Inc.33 US22411WAP14 CPPIB Capital Inc.34 XS1788144787 Dianjian International Finance Ltd.35 USG3066DAA75 ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.36 USG3066LAF88 ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.37 XS2109200050 Far East Horizon Ltd.38 ES0378641353 Fondo de Titulización del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, FTA39 XS2129684127 Haitong International Finance 2015 Ltd.40 XS1934321404 Hongkong Airport Authority41 XS2202751249 Horse Gallop Finance Ltd.42 XS2218691256 ICBCIL Finance Company Ltd.43 XS2431451041 ICBCIL Finance Company Ltd.44 XS2431448849 ICBCIL Finance Company Ltd.45 XS2393958488 ICBCIL Finance Company Ltd.46 US471048BM91 Japan Bank for International Cooperation47 US471048BT45 Japan Bank for International Cooperation48 US471048BV90 Japan Bank for International Cooperation49 US471048CF32 Japan Bank for International Cooperation50 XS2104995399 Korea South East Power Co. Ltd.51 XS2209356398 Korea South East Power Co. Ltd.52 USG59669AC89 Meituan53 USG59669AB07 Meituan54 XS2101563646 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.55 XS2180643889 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.56 USC69798AD56 Ontario Teachers Finance Trust57 US71567RAD89 Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III58 US71567RAF38 Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III59 US71567RAH93 Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III60 US71567RAK23 Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III61 US71567RAN61 Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III62 US71567RAP10 Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III63 USN7163RAX19 Prosus N.V.64 USN7163RAW36 Prosus N.V.65 XS2152799529 Quebec, Provinz66 XS1601199778 Rongshi International Finance Ltd.67 XS2110952962 Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd.68 XS1720499588 Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.69 XS2034822564 Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Ltd.70 XS2098034452 Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Ltd.71 XS2293578832 Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Ltd.72 USG82016AD15 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.73 USG82016AQ28 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.74 USG82016AB58 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.75 USG82016AT66 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.76 XS2460254282 State Grid Europe Development [2014] PLC77 USG8450LAM66 State Grid Overseas Investment [BVI] Ltd.78 US88034PAB58 Tencent Music Entertainment Group79 XS2436799238 The Agricultural Bank of China [Hongkong Branch]80 XS2425755803 The Agricultural Bank of China [New York Branch]81 XS2305450657 The Agricultural Bank of China [Singapore Branch]82 XS2188681774 Yongda Investment Ltd.83 DE000HLB75C3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale