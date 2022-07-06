Indian developer Acme will set up a green hydrogen and ammonia project in Tamil Nadu with 1.5 GW of electrolysis capacity and 1.1 million tons of ammonia synthesis, powered by a 5 GW solar plant.From pv magazine India Indian developer Acme Group has announced plans to invest INR 52,474 crore ($6.61 billion) to build a green hydrogen and green ammonia project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It signed the initial agreement with the state government during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave. The project will produce green ammonia through the ammonia synthesis loop process with electrolysis-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...