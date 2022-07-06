London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - EPN, a registered and licensed company based in the United Kingdom (U.K.), is launching an advanced payment solution tailored to its global retail and corporate clientele.





EPN Launches a Global Card-Based Payment System for Retail and Corporate Clients

The proprietary solution makes global remittance and payment cheaper, faster, and more secure. It is built from the ground up, designed primarily to address the existing pain points in payments faced by millions of users across the globe.

EPN's top priority is to eliminate inefficiencies and, most importantly, address the high fee problem making online payments more attractive and a choice for millions of users.

EPN uses an innovative card-based solution for the convenience of the client. They ensure that account creation is fast and users don't have to necessarily physically visit banks or financial institutions of their choice. Furthermore, through EPN, users can freely apply for an unlimited number of cards to meet their varied needs.

The EPN card also has high spending limits. This decision is purposely designed to allow holders, especially marketers, to quickly meet their objectives without inconveniencing limitations or roadblocks. With increased latitude enabled by the "no limit" feature, EPN card holders are empowered and can receive any number of cards needed to smoothly execute their businesses.

Besides, the EPN card also supports an array of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, including Bitcoin, USDT, USD, and Euro. Subsequently, it becomes effortless for retail and corporate clients to manage their revenue streams, regardless of their denomination. By adopting cryptocurrencies, clients can remit value cheaply and instantaneously at a moment's notice.

Flexibility in storing funds in a client's preferred currency also gives EPN cardholders an edge. The platform's support of cryptocurrencies and several reserve fiat currencies gives clients options. Accordingly, they can securely and with high confidence levels deposit their easy-to-create EPN accounts with Bitcoin and then convert them into any of their choice assets, like USDT, USD, or Euro. EPN's wallets also help users track their expenses and exchanges.

Two types of debit cards are available for EPN clients - advertisement cards for online marketing and advertising platforms including Facebook, Google, TikTok, Pinterest ($10 per month, 6% deposit fee) and universal cards for purchasing goods and services online quickly, securely and with low fees ($15 per month, 8% deposit fee).

An added advantage is that any conversion is transparently done and is cheap. Any conversion has no hidden fees, and the applicable conversion rate is indicated. Since swaps are instant and inexpensive, the end-user becomes the focus and the biggest beneficiary.

About EPN

EPN is a Fintech company that facilitates quick and secure payments for goods and services online. The company is committed to making your payments easy, with low fees and no limits.

