As investors seek guidance to endure the current volatile investing landscape, Garner Tongyeong International has today revealed that it will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) powered data analytics platform to better understand its client's needs and offer enhanced investment portfolios.

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Garner Tongyeong International has today revealed it is nearing the launch of an innovative AI-powered platform that utilizes data analytics and integrated workflows to enhance its investment portfolio offering.

"Right now, with market volatility at an all-time high, our clients have a greater reason to demand precise, intelligent guidance from our brokers. Our forthcoming AI platform will equip our brokers with a complete overview of their client's assets and the ability to formulate strengthened investment portfolios," said Christopher Poole, Director of Institutional Securities at Garner Tongyeong International.

Anticipated for launch in Q4, the new AI-powered analytics platform automates and streamlines processes, lowers operational costs, and assists with the creation of strengthened investment portfolios through the integration of powerful data analytics and workflows. Furthermore, the platform will utilize machine learning concepts to automatically learn from an extensive network of data inputs that can be used to predict asset price movement over a specified time period.

"We serve a global client base who all have differing requirements and expectations when it comes to investing. By modernizing with AI-powered technology, we will be able to address those differing needs better, cement those partnerships and enhance our investment portfolios," said Garner Tongyeong International's longstanding Director of Corporate Assets, Bradley Fox.

Artificial intelligence technology gathers critical financial signals to provide brokers with a better understanding of their client's current and future financial demands. AI can be used to tailor investment recommendations based on social variables that indicate major life events, such as childbirth or retirement.

