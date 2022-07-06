Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - The results of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity were recently released, and The Micropedia of Microaggressions, an initiative between Zulu Alpha Kilo, the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) and other Canadian DEI groups, won a silver and bronze Lion, in addition to being shortlisted in three other categories including the Glass Lion for Change.

Established to help various stakeholders identify and mitigate microaggressions in the workplace and other social forums, The Micropedia is the world's first encyclopedia of microaggressions. Created by Zulu Alpha Kilo on behalf of the BBPA, Ted Rogers School of Management's Diversity Institute, the Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity, and Pride at Work, the comprehensive tool captures 150 microaggressions that people face in their daily life, with the aim of educating people about the damaging effects of these words and actions that perpetuate common forms of discrimination and impede the work of inclusivity and diversity-often without people realizing what they are doing.

"We are pleased to see The Micropedia program receive such widespread acclaim," said Nadine Spencer, CEO of the BBPA. "This award validates all of the hard work that went into this project and brings added publicity to the pervasive problem of microaggressions and systemic racism, which continues to plague society. I am proud of everyone who was involved in this project-who had the courage and commitment to stand up for what they believed was right and work toward a more inclusive, equitable future."

"The Micropedia platform and its global promotion as a resource was an important focus for us this year and builds on our extensive research and training to increase inclusion of equity-deserving groups in the workplace," said Wendy Cukier of the Diversity Institute. "The Micropedia of Microaggressions is an invaluable resource for those looking to make company- and society-wide changes, and also for those who are seeking to understand systemic racism and become more socially conscious. The fact that the campaign was recognized by Cannes demonstrates how important this ongoing work is."

"The Micropedia is such an important project for our team, and it's just getting started," said Stephanie Yung, Head of Design/ECD at Zulu Alpha Kilo. "We're honoured that it's been recognized with two Cannes Lions, and we hope this exposure helps get the tool into more hands within our industry, and beyond."

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the biggest gathering in the creative marketing sector. A five-day event, it has been celebrating excellence in creative marketing since 1954 and was most recently held from June 20-24, 2022.

