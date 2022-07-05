Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, announces that it will not be proceeding with its acquisition of 7127651 Canada Inc. as originally announced on April 26, 2022. Had the transaction closed, it would have resulted in Leveljump indirectly acquiring additional shares in Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM").

Although the Company obtained TSXV approval, it was unable to proceed with the transaction as a result of certain corporate actions taken against the Company by RTM to impede closing. In response to the conduct of RTM, the Company has commenced legal proceedings in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against RTM and its management under court file no. CV-22-00683214-00CL.

As at the date hereof, Leveljump owns a 25.21% interest in RTM.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national telehealth medical company and brand, currently by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP owns and operates independent healthcare facilities (IHF's) focused on diagnostic imaging.

