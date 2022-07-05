Bethea Consulting introduces a one-stop-shop for property assessment solutions to help all stakeholders quickly assess the damage to properties.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Florida-based visionary consulting venture, Bethea Consulting, offers a pioneering solution for Adjusters, Attorneys, and Insurance Companies to help them simplify the assessment of property damages. The company has partnered with experts in the plumbing, mold & restoration field to streamline all the required information on a subject property from one source. With its technology-driven approach, the company has set a precedent in assessing property damages.

"At Bethea Consulting, we have established efficient systems and intelligent workflows to ensure delivery of timely and quality services to our clients. Our operations are driven by technology and innovation that lead to significant time and cost savings. Our knowledge and experience in the industry give us the advantage of knowing what works best," says Zachariah Bethea, Owner of Bethea Consulting. "With our team of experienced professionals and a modern approach, we are set to bring about a transformation in the industry that has traditionally been dependent upon significant human resources."

Bethea Consulting is the brainchild of Zachariah Bethea, a seasoned entrepreneur and a veteran in the industry. Zachariah specializes in providing reports to public adjusters, attorneys, insurance companies, and homeowners for insurance claims. He also does mitigation and restoration work when a homeowner suffers a loss. Zachariah is also a member of the Florida Association of Insurance Agents.

Zachariah has been playing an instrumental role in combating high premiums that are prevalent throughout the state of Florida. He has been having regular meetings with insurance companies and agents to address the issue of excessive premiums. Zachariah's team is a participant in various events such as the HOA home shows and SEFAA.

Sharing his successful journey in scaling his company, Zachariah says, "Our goal is to provide great customer service to homeowners and businesses. We are a solution for adjusters, attorneys, and insurance companies to level the 'playing field'. Dealing with property damage can be a headache for all concerned parties. Bethea Consulting can speed up the process by providing detailed reports on the subject property in 72 hours."

From a modest beginning, Bethea Consulting has quickly evolved into a leading brand and has accumulated positive testimonials and recommendations from several happy clients. The services provided by Bethea Consulting include Camera Inspection, Shower Pan Test, Leak Detection, Mold Assessment, and Emergency Repairs.

Commenting on the company's future plans, Zachariah added, "We are always at the forefront of adopting the latest technologies to upgrade our operations. We do regular internal assessments and brainstorming sessions to infuse new ideas and streamline our processes. We plan to introduce new services soon. Also, on our radar is the launch of our mobile apps which will make it convenient for our clients to access our services at any time and from anywhere."

Bethea Consulting places a strong emphasis on the transparency of its business processes and professional work ethics. With stringent performance metrics supported by world-class technology, systems, and processes, the company has set a gold standard for reliability, efficiency, and performance. Customers can have peace of mind that they dealing with a reputed company and can confidently hire them for assessment of their property damages.

"We strongly believe that technology and innovation are game-changers that can upgrade customer experience and boost their confidence," remarks Zachariah. "As we work on our ambitious growth plans, we will pull out all stops to ensure that the services we offer would last the test of time and represent not just the brand's name well, but also our reputation. Our team strictly abides by the principles of 'Quality, Timely and Affordable Services' and these are the values that drive the entire operation of our business."





About Bethea Consulting

Bethea Consulting focuses on providing proficient reports to help Public Adjusters and Attorneys represent their clients on insurance claims. The company also provides emergency repair services to homeowners. Bethea Consulting is based in Miami, FL.

