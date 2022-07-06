Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks to Highlight Its X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Lineup at ECR 2022

ANYANG, South Korea, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global digital X-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, is showcasing its 3rd generation DR detectors and its latest dynamic detectors at ECR 2022 (Expo3 #322) from July 13th to 17th.

Vieworks' booth is divided into 3 zones based on different applications: static zone for its 3rd generation DR detector series (VIVIX-S V series and VIVIX-S F series); dynamic zone for its latest dynamic imaging detectors employing IGZO panel technology; and mammography zone.

VIVIX-S V and F series are both Vieworks' 3rd generation detectors offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530VW/FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643VW/FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343VW/FW). VIVIX-S V series offers a cost-effective total solution, which the users can enjoy a high-definition, fast workflow, and the most durable DR detectors at a reasonable price. VIVIX-S F series offers a premium experience for users in terms of its finest image quality (99? pixel pitch), durability (unbreakable glass-free TFT), and usability (lighter weight, long-lasting battery, diverse battery charging methods).

Aside from the flat panel detectors, Vieworks also proudly presents its imaging software for each of the three zones. Chest X-ray diagnosis support powered by AI brings the market proven VXvue to the next level. PureImpact Dynamic will be displayed with dynamic imaging detectors.

Mr. Hong, the sales director of Vieworks, commented, "It's been 3 years since we last exhibited at ECR 2019. Vieworks has been advancing existing detectors and developing new lineups over the pandemic years. We are very excited to finally showcase our detectors and imaging solutions to our valued customers in person".

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical X-ray imaging to industrial X-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by providing professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853284/18_Group_1.jpg