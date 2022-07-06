The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy is seeking EPC contractors for the construction of seven solar parks located across several regions.The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for the construction of seven photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 260 MW. The projects will be located in Ain Beni Mathar (42 MW), Enjil (42 MW), Boudnib (36 MW), Outat el Haj (36 MW), Bouanane (30 MW), and Tan-Tan et à Tata, which will host two 36 MW facilities. The tender's final results will be announced on October 30. The projects are part of ...

