Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWP) (ISIN: CA4457372080) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications and the unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the three-months ended March 31, 2022 (the "Required Filings"). As a result, the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2022 has been revoked and is no longer in effect.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a blockchain marketplace company supports the creation of customised marketplaces and enhanced data analytics capabilities that deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Konstantinos Ghertsos

Chief Executive Officer

(778) 655-9202

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130098