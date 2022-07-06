DJ Your Family Entertainment AG welcomes new season 5 of "The Treflik Family" on the Fix&Foxi TV channel

Press release

Your Family Entertainment AG welcomes new season 5 of "The Treflik Family" on the Fix&Foxi TV channel

Munich, July 6, 2022 Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), a leading company of high-quality children's and youth entertainment programs, and the production company KAZstudio S.A. continue their content partnership for YFE's German-language TV channel.

Starting July 7, YFE will air the German pay-TV premiere of the brand new season 5 of "The Treflik Family" on its pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi TV. "The Treflik Family" is a high quality animated series from Poland with each episode carrying an important message and introducing children to values such as: family bonds, friendship, respect, honesty and tolerance. This lovely stop-motion series is realised using a traditional puppet animation technique combined with some 3D and 4K elements.

The much acclaimed series of Kazstudio S.A. depicts the musical adventures of curious Treflik and his reasonable big sister Treflinka. They are supported by Little Uncle who - with his magical powers - teaches the children to understand the world around them and helps them solve problems on their exciting daily adventures.

Fix&Foxi TV is named after the well-known comic foxes Fix and Foxi, which were originally created by Rolf Kauka. The award-winning channel broadcasts entertaining and educational programs for families and children of all ages. It is already available on four continents and owes its international success to its varied mix of animated series as well as live-action broadcasts. Fix&Foxi TV stands for entertainment that is guaranteed to be suitable for children. All programs are carefully selected, educational, non-violent, and convey positive values.

"The cooperation between KAZstudio and YFE started in 2020 and turned out to be a perfect match since our series' values correspond perfectly with their channels' needs. The Treflik Family and Babies and the Bear are one of their kind. They are produced in a stop-motion technique and as high quality musicals. They have a unique character, which is why both of the series are loved by the target audience and gain more and more popularity." says Anna Gajlewicz, License Sales Specialist from Trefl Group. "The Treflik Family fits perfectly into the YFE portfolio: It's an entertaining and educational kids brand to watch, read and play along with... and most importantly, I'm impressed by KAZstudio's production effort, which results in a downright magical outcome every season - The Treflik Family is the best example of family-friendly and loving animation that will continue to capture all the hearts of the little Fix&Foxi TV viewers!" says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG.

About KAZstudio S.A. KAZstudio is a leading Polish stop-motion animation studio founded in 2013. It specializes in productions for children and families. Its main productions: "The Treflik Family" and the spin-off "Babies and the Bear" are broadcasted on TV and on VOD platforms all over the world. The studio is currently working on new series and an animated feature-length film, in which the co-authors of Oscar-winning productions are involved, including Marek Skrobecki, Jan A. P. Kaczmarek, and Phillip LaZebnik.

About Your Family Entertainment AG The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based children's entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG plan a far reaching cooperation to bring "Content with a Purpose" to audiences worldwide.

Contact KAZstudio S.A. Anna Gajlewicz ul. Kontenerowa 25 81-155 Gdynia Tel.: +48 573 782 566 e-mail: a.gajlewicz@trefl.com http://studio.trefl.com/ www.trefl.com Contact Your Family Entertainment AG Armin Schnell Tuerkenstr. 87 80799 Munich, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.rictv.de www.fixundfoxi.tv End of Media Release

