- (PLX AI) - Schneider Electric shares gained 3% in early trading after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- • After falling 35% year-to-date, Schneider Electric is at an opportune entry point, BofA said, setting a price target of EUR 140
- • The company has a track record of consistent margin improvement & cash flow across structural growth drives of energy efficiency and automation and is now at an appealing valuation, BofA said
