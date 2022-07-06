- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen margins are expected to drop in the third quarter from the previous period as organic growth normalizes, while price increases will be in focus in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said.
- • Chr. Hansen should see more normalized growth in the second half of the year after a strong first half, Danske Bank said (hold, DKK 540)
- • Tailwinds are slowly disappearing, affecting margins in Q3, while price increases won't be fully implemented until Q4: Danske
- • Consensus is for Q3 adj. EBIT margin to fall to 26.9% from 27.7% previously
- • Organic growth is expected to drop to 8.3% in Q3 from 14% in the previous quarter, according to consensus collected by the company
- • Organic growth should normalize from an exceptionally strong Q2 as this was driven by unsustainably high organic growth of 26% in the H&N Division, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 515)
- • We expect price increases to become a significant factor as the year progresses, SEB said (buy, DKK 700)
- • The main focus will be on the ramp up in FC&E following Covid, the development in acquired units and the effect of price increases: SEB
