Centurion Invest: Europe's Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Exchange Announces the Public Sale of Its Native Utility Token

TALLINN, Estonia, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Invest, an Estonian regulated and currently Europe's fastest growing Cryptocurrency Platform with operations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Southeast Asiaand LATAM announced today the public sales launch of their native utility token - $CIX. The launch of the Public Sale follows the successful completion of their pre and private sale. Speaking to the media, George Seroukas, CRO & CEO North America of Centurion Invest said - "We are very pleased to announce that $CIX has received a lot of attention among the crypto community. Centurion Invest made the private sale accessible to an exclusive list of whitelisted investors, and happy to announce that within two weeks we achieved 100% of our sales target for the pre and public sales phase, raising over $7 Million Dollars."

At Centurion Invest, our mission is to enable the mass adoption of Cryptocurrency. All our initiatives and products we adopt enable us towards building our ecosystem. With the launch of $CIX for public purchase we are able to offer a unique investment opportunity for the public to be part of the ecosystem and make available the massive benefits across the various utilities of the platform", said H.E. Ali Kassab, the Chairman of Centurion Invest.

The Centurion Invest token $CIX, is an ERC20 deflationary token, natively based on the Ethereum Network and has a total circulating supply of 2.4 Billion tokens. Centurion Invest also boasts integration and partnerships with reputable financial institutions, simple enabling FIAT to Crypto conversion resulting in one of the best deposit and withdrawal user experiences currently available.

Centurion Invest CI hub platform, offers a wallet with the latest security protocols with a simplified user experience. CI-Wallet, a Defi wallet with an abundance of features to buy, sell and hold crypto. It is the Ideal bridge between fiat and crypto.

CI-Card is a debit card, in partnership with Visa and MasterCard that provides users access to millions of merchants and service providers around the world. The debit card features cash backs, discounts, loyalty benefits and reward programs.

$CIX public sale will be available on https://www.centurioninvest.com/CIXtoken

