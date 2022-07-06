Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ZignSec AB (343/22)

With effect from July 07, 2022, the subscription rights in ZignSec AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 18, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZIGN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018245607 Order book ID: 261588 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in ZignSec AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ZIGN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018245615 Order book ID: 261589 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB