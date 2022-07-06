Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022

WKN: A2PYRE ISIN: SE0012930105 Ticker-Symbol: Z6C 
Frankfurt
06.07.22
11:22 Uhr
0,343 Euro
+0,003
+0,88 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2022 | 11:17
91 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ZignSec AB (343/22)

With effect from July 07, 2022, the subscription rights in ZignSec AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 18, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ZIGN TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018245607              
Order book ID:  261588                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from July 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in ZignSec AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ZIGN BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018245615              
Order book ID:  261589                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
