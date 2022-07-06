Digital Engineering Leader's Sustainability Efforts in the Automotive Market Exceed Industry Average by 25%

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and a leader in Digital Engineering, today announced it has achieved a Green rating via the NQC SupplierAssurance platform-a cloud-based solution used by suppliers to determine their sustainability performance level. Based on the Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ 4.0) and validated by the NQC Supplier Assurance Team for accuracy, the results show GlobalLogic earning a score of 72% in its market category of Engineering and Research Technology Based Services. That score is significantly higher than the category average of 47% across more than 1200 locations.

The automotive industry in particular has increased its focus on green initiatives. Stringent regulations and standards requiring substantial improvements to automotive manufacturing practices and direct environmental impact have been implemented in various regions. Examples range from the European Commission's EU 2019/631 regulation targeting vehicle CO2 emissions to numerous ISO standards addressing everything from health and safety practices to materials quality. Automotive manufacturers worldwide rely on NQC to vet suppliers' adherence to both statutory regulations and the manufacturer's own standards.

"Sustainability-realizing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals-is core to our business. We understand its importance to our customers, to our employees, and to our communities as a whole," said Joshua Abramson, GlobalLogic's Head of Sustainability/Environmental Social and Governance (ESG). "We continue to improve on our sustainability efforts as evidenced by our latest NQC assessment which marks a nine percent increase from our prior score. Our customers can trust our sustainability measures and that we're their reliable partner in positively impacting the world around us."

GlobalLogic's assessment revealed that it has category-leading metrics in Company Management, Business Ethics, and Working Conditions and Human Rights initiatives. Further, GlobalLogic ranked above average in the remaining themes of Health and Safety, Environment, and Supplier Management.

About the NQC SupplierAssurance Platform

Offered by NQC Limited, a leader in global supply chain risk management, the SupplierAssurance platform allows third party organizations to complete an SAQ 4.0 questionnaire and share it with multiple clients reducing the time and effort associated with demonstrating sustainability performance. The platform also provides comprehensive feedback to third parties on the steps that they can take to improve their sustainability performance and demonstrate how they meet their clients' sustainability compliance requirements.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

