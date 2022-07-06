DJ sixt-neuwagen.de guarantees GHG bonus for electric cars of at least 365 euros for 2022

Pullach, 06 July 2022 - The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, now enables all owners of electric cars to apply for the greenhouse gas reduction bonus (GHG bonus; German: "THG-Prämie") via the sixt-neuwagen.de platform. In this way, both customers and non-customers can have the GHG quota certified and sold for their vehicle. For the year 2022, Sixt Neuwagen guarantees a minimum bonus of 365 euros per certificate. This amount includes an exclusive additional bonus of 15 euros, which Sixt Neuwagen pays out to all new applicants. All owners of a purely battery-powered electric vehicle are eligible to receive the GHG bonus. Thus, the quota can be applied for already purchased, financed and leased electric vehicles. The certification and sale of the GHG quota is implemented by Sixt Neuwagen in cooperation with the company "Elektrovorteil". Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "The GHG bonus is an effective tool to promote electromobility and save CO[2] emissions. We want to contribute to this and are offering the application process as well as an additional incentive bonus of 15 euros. In this way, not only the environment benefits from the bonus - the owners of e-vehicles also have an advantage from it." Four steps to the application The bonus application process on sixt-neuwagen.de is simple and consists of four steps: 1. Selection between private and commercial customer 2. Entering the first and last name, the E-mail address and a password 3. Upload the registration certificate part 1 4. Entering the account details for the payment of the GHG bonus

Mode of operation of the GHG quota The GHG quota is a grant from the Federal Environment Agency for CO[2] emissions saved. The aim of the quota is to promote the switch to climate-friendly drive systems. Savings can be quantified by means of the GHG quota calculation and certified by the Federal Environment Agency (German: "Umweltbundesamt"). The resulting certificates are then sold to mineral oil companies and other companies subject to quotas, which are legally obliged to save greenhouse gases and reduce their CO[2] emissions. More information on the GHG bonus and the application process is available here.

About Sixt Neuwagen: Sixt Neuwagen is a brand of the Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing Group) and offers private and commercial customers (with up to 20 vehicles) the opportunity to configure the latest models from around 35 car manufacturers, request an individual leasing offer and order online at sixt-neuwagen.de. In addition, customers can choose from a large number of immediately available stock cars. Customers are to benefit from the expertise and economies of scale of the Allane Mobility Group in vehicle purchasing in the form of attractive rates. Customers can individually adjust the equipment, term and mileage of their desired vehicle as well as the amount of the down payment on sixt-neuwagen.de. They also have the option of choosing between classic kilometre leasing and Vario financing. Compared to classic kilometre leasing, the latter offers, for example, the option to buy the vehicle at the end of the term at a guaranteed price. In addition, customers can optionally book services that go with their vehicle, such as complete winter wheels, a maintenance & wear package, doorstep delivery or an insurance package, at favourable rates. www.sixt-neuwagen.de About Allane Mobility Group: Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers. Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management. Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 742 million according to preliminary calculations. With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. www.allane-mobility-group.com Press Contact: Kirchhoff Consult allane@kirchhoff.de End of Media Release

