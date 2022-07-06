Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905153 ISIN: US7034811015 Ticker-Symbol: PE1 
Tradegate
01.07.22
17:39 Uhr
14,300 Euro
+1,600
+12,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60012,80013:31
12,60012,80013:27
ACCESSWIRE
06.07.2022 | 12:08
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Participants can access the call by dialing (646) 960-0676 or (888) 550-5422 with the Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:
Mike Drickamer
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 765-7170

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Management Services, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707615/Patterson-UTI-Energy-Announces-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Conference-Call-and-Webcast

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.