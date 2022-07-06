Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of AGM

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

6 July 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to give notice that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on 29 July 2022 at 9am (BST) at 78 Pall Mall, St James's, London, SW1Y 5ES. Copies of the Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

